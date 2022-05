Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) defeated Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KOs) by majority decision at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday May 28, which made it Sunday May 29 in the UK and Australia. The contest kicked off the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero telecast live on Showtime PPV.

After ten rounds of a super featherweight battle the scores were 95-95, 96-94 and 98-92.

Started the night with an all-action thriller ?



Eduardo Ramírez earns the hard-fought majority decision win over Meléndez.#RamirezMelendez | #DavisRomero: https://t.co/uM8jC9IEA2 pic.twitter.com/LBEamYq4q9 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 29, 2022

