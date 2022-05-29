Two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) successfully defended his WBA middleweight title against Gary O’Sullivan (31-5, 21 KOs) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday May 28, which made it Sunday May 29 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the co-main event of Showtime PPV card headlined by Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t to the full distance. The fight was stopped by the referee at 23 seconds into the eighth round after Lara landed big straight left and continued punishing his opponent.

