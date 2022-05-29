Search
Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero full fight video highlights

Newswire

Gervonta Davis stops Rolly Romero in Round 6 to remain undefeated & retain WBA lightweight title

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero squared off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday May 28, which made it Sunday May 29 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated five-time world champion defending his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten top-ranked mandatory challenger. The pair battled it out in the headliner of a four-fight Premier Boxing Champions card live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The fight was stopped half way through after Davis dropped Romero with big left.

Although the latter got back on his feet and had his hands up the referee waved the fight off after asking him to make a step to the side. The bout officially ended at 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory Gervonta Davis retains his title, remains udnefeated and improves to 27-0, 25 KOs. Rolando Romero drops to 14-1, 12 KOs and sufferers the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

You can watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero full fight video highlights up top and below.

Davis vs Romero full fight video highlights

Rolando Romero makes his ring walk.

Here comes Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Fists are flying.

‘Tank’ Davis floors and TKO’s Rolly Romero in Round 6.

Post-fight interview.

Get Davis vs Romero full fight card results and live blog.

BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

