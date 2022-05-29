Search
Jesus Ramos decisions Luke Santamaria to remain undefeated (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs Lucas Santamaria
Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs Lucas Santamaria | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Davis vs Romero live from Brooklyn, New York

Jesus Alejandro Ramos came out on top with a unanimous decision against Lucas Santamaria when the pair squared off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday May 28, which made it Sunday May 29 in the UK and Australia. The contest was featured on the Showtime PPV fight card topped by Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero.

After ten rounds of a super welterweight battle the scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 97-93.

With the victory Ramos remained undefeated and improved to 19-0, 15 KOs. Santamaria dropped to 13-3-1, 7 KOs.

Get Davis vs Romero full fight card results and live blog.

