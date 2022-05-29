Jesus Alejandro Ramos came out on top with a unanimous decision against Lucas Santamaria when the pair squared off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday May 28, which made it Sunday May 29 in the UK and Australia. The contest was featured on the Showtime PPV fight card topped by Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero.

After ten rounds of a super welterweight battle the scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 97-93.

.@ramos_jesus9 continues to put the super welterweight division on notice ?



The rising prospect scores a UD win over Santamaría to stay unbeaten.#RamosSantamaria #DavisRomero pic.twitter.com/x8EZqYLzDQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 29, 2022

With the victory Ramos remained undefeated and improved to 19-0, 15 KOs. Santamaria dropped to 13-3-1, 7 KOs.

