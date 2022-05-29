Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday May 28, which makes it Sunday May 29 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout pits undefeated five-time world champion and unbeaten top-ranked mandatory challenger. The pair battles it out in the headliner of a four-fight card live on pay-per-view.

In the co-main event two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight title in a twelve-rounder against Gary O’Sullivan (31-4, 21 KOs). Also on the card unbeaten Jesus Ramos (18-0, 15 KOs) takes on Luke Santamaria (13-2-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3, 12 KOs) faces off Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-round super featherweight PPV opener.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero

United States

Broadcast: PPV on Showtime

Date: Saturday, May 28

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, May 29

Time: 2 am BST / 3 am CEST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 29

Time: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero live blog

Stay tuned with Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero live blog below.

To refresh the feed click here.

6:25 pm ET / 8:25 am AEST

The four-fight Davis vs Romero PPV card.

Davis vs Romero PPV card | Twitter/ShowtimeBoxing

5:41 pm ET / 7:41 am AEST

The two-fight Davis vs Romero preliminary card features Luis Arias faceoff Jimmy Williams in a ten-rounder at super welterweight and Jalil Hackett up against Jose Belloso in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Davis vs Romero undercard | Twitter/ShowtimeBoxing

5:18 pm ET / 7:18 am AEST

To get the things started, check out the short video below from the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show. After the fighters came face to face and started facing the public, Davis pushed Romero off the stage. The latter got back up and tried to get back at him.

Davis vs Romero fight card

Davis vs Romero fight card comprises ten bouts in total. The four-fight main card live on PPV follows a pair of free preliminary bouts. The action begins with a four-fight non-televised undercard.

The full Davis vs Romero lineup looks as the following:

Main Card (PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Preliminary Card

Luis Arias vs. Jimmy Williams, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso, 6 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Cuttino Oliver vs. Jahden Lewis, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Mia Ellis vs. Jaica Pavilus, 6 rounds, lightweight

Adrian Benton vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Tracey McGruder, 6 rounds, welterweight