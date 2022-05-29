Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday May 28, which makes it Sunday May 29 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout pits undefeated five-time world champion and unbeaten top-ranked mandatory challenger. The pair battles it out in the headliner of a four-fight card live on pay-per-view.
In the co-main event two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight title in a twelve-rounder against Gary O’Sullivan (31-4, 21 KOs). Also on the card unbeaten Jesus Ramos (18-0, 15 KOs) takes on Luke Santamaria (13-2-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3, 12 KOs) faces off Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-round super featherweight PPV opener.
How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero
United States
Broadcast: PPV on Showtime
Date: Saturday, May 28
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK & other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, May 29
Time: 2 am BST / 3 am CEST
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 29
Time: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST
Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero live blog
Stay tuned with Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero live blog below.
6:25 pm ET / 8:25 am AEST
The four-fight Davis vs Romero PPV card.
5:41 pm ET / 7:41 am AEST
The two-fight Davis vs Romero preliminary card features Luis Arias faceoff Jimmy Williams in a ten-rounder at super welterweight and Jalil Hackett up against Jose Belloso in a six-rounder at welterweight.
5:18 pm ET / 7:18 am AEST
To get the things started, check out the short video below from the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show. After the fighters came face to face and started facing the public, Davis pushed Romero off the stage. The latter got back up and tried to get back at him.
Davis vs Romero fight card
Davis vs Romero fight card comprises ten bouts in total. The four-fight main card live on PPV follows a pair of free preliminary bouts. The action begins with a four-fight non-televised undercard.
The full Davis vs Romero lineup looks as the following:
Main Card (PPV)
- Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title
- Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA middleweight title
- Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, super featherweight
Preliminary Card
- Luis Arias vs. Jimmy Williams, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso, 6 rounds, welterweight
Undercard
- Cuttino Oliver vs. Jahden Lewis, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Mia Ellis vs. Jaica Pavilus, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Adrian Benton vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Arnold Gonzalez vs. Tracey McGruder, 6 rounds, welterweight