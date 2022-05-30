The World Kickboxing Network made its return to Switzerland on Saturday, May 28 with a pair of prestigious championship belts contested at Bellicum 2 held at Palamondo di Cadempino in Lugano. Headlining the show former world champion Christian Zahe of Italy became a new WKN European super lightweight Muay Thai champion taking all four-man Grand Prix contested in a format of knockout tournament.

In the semi-final Zahe scored a unanimous decision against Youssouf Ouattara of France. In the final he similarly defeated the representative of the country-host Muzzi Hamdaoui. On the way to the final the latter earned a UD against Nicolas Novati of Italy.

Earlier in his career Christian Zahe held World Kickboxing Network super lightweight title claiming the strap against former champion Daniel Zahra of Malta in 2015.

Also on the night Aurelio Tieni of Italy collected WKN International super welterweight belt in oriental kickboxing by unanimous decision against Reda El Mazhor of Morocco.

Bellicum 2 was presented by Francesco Laquale of Restless gym.

Aurelio Tieni earns WKN International super welterweight title in oriental kickboxing | Wagner Mela

Bellicum Kickboxing 2 results

WKN Grand Prix for WKN European super lightweight Muay Thai title

Semi-Final: Muzzi Hamdaoui def. Nicolas Novati by unanimous decision

Semi-Final: Christian Zahe def. Youssouf Ouattara by unanimous decision

Final: Christian Zahe def. Muzzi Hamdaoui by unanimous decision (extra round)

WKN International super welterweight title, oriental rules

Aurelio Tieni def. Reda El Mazhor by unanimous decision