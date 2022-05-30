Search
Kickboxing

Christian Zahe wins knockout tournament to lift WKN European Muay Thai title at Bellicum 2 in Lugano, Switzerland

Parviz Iskenderov
Christian Zahe becomes WKN European Muay Thai champion at Bellicum 2
Christian Zahe becomes WKN European super lightweight Muay Thai champion at Bellicum 2 | Wagner Mela

Bellicum Kickboxing 2

The World Kickboxing Network made its return to Switzerland on Saturday, May 28 with a pair of prestigious championship belts contested at Bellicum 2 held at Palamondo di Cadempino in Lugano. Headlining the show former world champion Christian Zahe of Italy became a new WKN European super lightweight Muay Thai champion taking all four-man Grand Prix contested in a format of knockout tournament.

Advertisements

In the semi-final Zahe scored a unanimous decision against Youssouf Ouattara of France. In the final he similarly defeated the representative of the country-host Muzzi Hamdaoui. On the way to the final the latter earned a UD against Nicolas Novati of Italy.

Earlier in his career Christian Zahe held World Kickboxing Network super lightweight title claiming the strap against former champion Daniel Zahra of Malta in 2015.

Also on the night Aurelio Tieni of Italy collected WKN International super welterweight belt in oriental kickboxing by unanimous decision against Reda El Mazhor of Morocco.

Bellicum 2 was presented by Francesco Laquale of Restless gym.

Aurelio Tieni earns WKN International title at Bellicum 2
Aurelio Tieni earns WKN International super welterweight title in oriental kickboxing | Wagner Mela

Bellicum Kickboxing 2 results

WKN Grand Prix for WKN European super lightweight Muay Thai title
Semi-Final: Muzzi Hamdaoui def. Nicolas Novati by unanimous decision
Semi-Final: Christian Zahe def. Youssouf Ouattara by unanimous decision
Final: Christian Zahe def. Muzzi Hamdaoui by unanimous decision (extra round)

WKN International super welterweight title, oriental rules
Aurelio Tieni def. Reda El Mazhor by unanimous decision

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097