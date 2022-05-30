George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) and Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) square off in the main event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, June 5. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest features undefeated unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion up against unbeaten long-reigning WBC titleholder. The pair battles it out for the undisputed lightweight title with all four major belts on the line. The date when the fight airs live in the United States is Saturday, June 4.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event two-time bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) faces former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) for the vacant WBO International bantamweight belt. Also on the card Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) takes on Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KOs) in the ten-rounder for the WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight straps Kicking off the action David Nyika (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Karim Maatalla (2-1, 2 KOs) in the 6 or 4-rounder at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Kambosos vs Haney tickets

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney tickets to witness all the action on Sunday, June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Docklands, VIC are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 5. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 1 pm AEST.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney in the United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney in the UK & other countries

The date when George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney airs live in the UK is Sunday, June 5. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4 am BST.

International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Kambosos vs Haney fight card

The four-fight Kambosos vs Haney PPV card, as well as the swing bout, two-fight post-main card and the preliminary lineup, looks as the following:

Main Card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt

Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO International bantamweight title

Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles

Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8 rounds, heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight (swing bout)

Post-main card

Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Undercard

Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Isaias Sette vs. Luke Gersbeck, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Hussein Fayad vs. Pom Thanawut Phetkum, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson, 5 rounds, junior bantamweight

Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken, 4 rounds, welterweight