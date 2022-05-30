Stephen Fulton Jr (20-0, 8 KOs) and Danny Roman (28-3-1, 10 KOs) square off in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 4. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout pits the undefeated unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion and the former unified champion, who is currently ranked in the top five by both sanctioning bodies as well as IBF

The date when Fulton vs Roman airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 5.

In the twelve-round co-main event undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) defends his title against Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs). The rest of Fulton vs Roman undercard is yet to be set and expected to be announced shortly.

Fulton vs Roman tickets

Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman tickets to witness all the action at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 4 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and StubHub.

How to watch Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman live stream on Showtime. The fight date is Saturday, June 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman in the UK, Australia & other countries

The date when Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 5. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST / 11 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Fulton vs Roman Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Fulton vs Roman Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Minneapolis, MN can be found below. Date and time are local (CT).

Thursday, June 2

The final Fulton vs Roman pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, June 2 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay – Greatroom 2. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, June 3

The official Fulton vs Roman weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, June 3 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay – Greatroom 2. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, June 4

Fulton vs Roman fight date is on Saturday, June 4. The location is The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Doors open 4:30 pm. First fight begins at 5 pm.

Fulton vs Roman telecast begins at 8 pm CT (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT).

Fulton vs Roman fight card

The current fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup, including Fulton vs Roman undercard, is expected to be announced shortly.

Stephen Fulton Jr vs. Danny Roman, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Fulton’s unified WBO and WBC super bantamweight title

David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title