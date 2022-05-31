Undefeated unified WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) and unbeaten WBC 135-pound titleholder Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed crown live from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday June 5, which makes it Saturday June 4 in the United States. Kicking off the Fight Week the fighters came face to face for the first time at an opening press conference.

Advertisements

For more than five minutes, the two combatants talked trash. They did not come to blows, but the mental warfare was in full effect. Check out below what they had to say at Culture Kings in Downtown Melbourne.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney tickets to witness all the action at Marvel Stadium in Docklands, VIC on Sunday, June 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.

Other boxing fans in Australia can watch the fight live stream on Kayo. In the United States the event is available on ESPN+.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney press conference | Darren Burns

George Kambosos Jr: I had to earn my belts, earned them the hardest way. Not like this guy

“This is amazing. This is what the sport is about, and I made this happen. I chose the biggest fights possible. I took out Teofimo Lopez. Obviously, this guy… I was prepared to fight Lomachenko. That was done. He couldn’t make it because of the {Ukraine} war. No problem, Devin, wanna step up? And he did, OK, but he was forced into this. He’s not my mandatory.”

“I could’ve fought anyone. I could’ve fought the garbageman outside if I wanted to, but I chose you. You’re not my mandatory. I picked you. You’re here, and everything is a go for Sunday.”

“I became more obsessed. I became champion and realized I loved this sport more than anything in the world. I’m very blessed to be here. I made this happen. If it wasn’t for me, this wouldn’t be happening today here, and bring it on.”

“It’s great to be back home. Five years of hard work. Everyone knows the story. I had to go through every bit of adversity. I had to earn my belts, earned them the hardest way. Not like this guy. He got given a present. I earned mine. I took the best out. It is great to be back home, great to have the support. I know that stadium will be buzzing with my support, but I just love to fight. Me and him in there, in that ring. It’s a great moment for Australian boxing, and I am very excited.”

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney first faceoff | Darren Burns

Devin Haney: I think that he’s a good fighter, but I just think I’m on a whole different level

“The government would not have put up the money if it wasn’t against me. Me or Loma. And then Loma couldn’t fight, so then you had to pick me.”

“What was the point of even coming if you didn’t bring the belts? Aren’t we fighting for the belts? Didn’t the government put up the money for all the belts and didn’t the media come out because this is an undisputed fight between two champions? Why wouldn’t you bring the belts? Fu*king clown.”

“This means everything. It’s a dream come true of mine since I was a young kid. This is the biggest achievement of boxing. I can’t wait for June 5 to come.”

“There’s nothing he can do in the ring that’s better than me, and I will show it on fight night. I take nothing away from him. I think that he’s a good fighter, but I just think I’m on a whole different level.”

“This fight feels different for me. It’s something that I can really get up for. I just can’t wait.”

Get Kambosos vs Haney full fight card and start time.