Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) and Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) square off in the main event at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, June 4 . The twelve-round contest features IBF super featherweight champion of Japan defending his belt against former British and Commonwealth champion of Wales. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 5.

In the ten-round co-main event Faroukh Kourbanov (19-3, 3 KOs) defends his European super featherweight title against Zelfa Barrett (27-1, 16 KOs). Also on the card Dalton Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight and Skye Nicolson (3-0) faces Gabriela Bouvier (15-10-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Ogawa vs Cordina tickets

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 4 at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina

Boxing fans can watch Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, June 5. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

The date when Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 5. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Ogawa vs Cordina fight card

The current Ogawa vs Cordina fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title

Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Kourbanov’s European super featherweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Jose Lopez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier, 8 rounds, featherweight

Gamal Yafai vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Preliminary Card

Calum French vs. Gadatamen Taylor, super lightweight

Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, super lightweight

Kyran Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov, middleweight

Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight

Monique Bux vs. TBC, super middleweight