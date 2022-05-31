UFC Vegas 56 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Former Bellator MMA heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov (34-10) last fought in March when he was submitted by Tom Aspinall in the first round. In October 2021 No. 7-ranked UFC heavyweight contender scored a unanimous decision against Marcin Tybura.

No. 8-ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3) last fought in September 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Curtis Blaydes. In June the same year he stopped Augusto Sakai in the first round.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev. No. 10-ranked Ige (15-5) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats by unanimous decision against Josh Emmett and Chan Sung Jung. Unbeaten No. 13-ranked Evloev (15-0) is coming off the wins by unanimous and split decision against Hakeem Dawodu and Nik Lentz, respectively.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 56 fight card Michael Trizano (10-2) faces off Lucas Almeida (13-1) at featherweight, Karine Silva (14-4) takes on Poliana Botelho (8-4) at women’s flyweigh and Alonzo Menifield (11-3) meets Askar Mozharov (25-7) at lightweight. In addition, Felice Herrig (14-9) and Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-70) do battle at strawweight.

The full UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Main Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Preliminary Card

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Johnny Munoz Jr vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich