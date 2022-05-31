UFC Vegas 56 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Former Bellator MMA heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov (34-10) last fought in March when he was submitted by Tom Aspinall in the first round. In October 2021 No. 7-ranked UFC heavyweight contender scored a unanimous decision against Marcin Tybura.
No. 8-ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3) last fought in September 2021 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Curtis Blaydes. In June the same year he stopped Augusto Sakai in the first round.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.
The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev. No. 10-ranked Ige (15-5) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats by unanimous decision against Josh Emmett and Chan Sung Jung. Unbeaten No. 13-ranked Evloev (15-0) is coming off the wins by unanimous and split decision against Hakeem Dawodu and Nik Lentz, respectively.
Among other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 56 fight card Michael Trizano (10-2) faces off Lucas Almeida (13-1) at featherweight, Karine Silva (14-4) takes on Poliana Botelho (8-4) at women’s flyweigh and Alonzo Menifield (11-3) meets Askar Mozharov (25-7) at lightweight. In addition, Felice Herrig (14-9) and Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-70) do battle at strawweight.
The full UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik
Main Card
- Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
- Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
- Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov
- Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Preliminary Card
- Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho
- Ode’ Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
- Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Johnny Munoz Jr vs. Tony Gravely
- Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
- Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich