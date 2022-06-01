Floyd Mayweather’s TMT Racing recorded a season-best finish at this past weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, in addition to adding a new premier sponsor in the Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI), as they continue their ascendance in the sport.

With the 23rd place finish in just their third-ever cup race, TMT Racings’ #50 car beat out notable names including Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, and Daniel Suarez. Considered one of NASCAR’s “Crown Jewel” races, driver Kaz Grala put on the season-best performance in front of more than 50,000 fans in an event that was broadcasted live on FOX.

As a boxer, Mayweather competed between 1996 and 2017, retiring with an undefeated record and winning fifteen major world championships from super featherweight to light middleweight with a record of 50 and 0. He entered the No. 50 Chevrolet for driver Kaz Grala and qualified for the season-opening Daytona 500. For Mayweather and the TMT Racing team, this weekend’s strong performance along with the exciting sponsor news is a harbinger of more to come.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I knew NASCAR would not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me. I’m excited for what’s to come in this sport,” says Mayweather.

“We are pleased to welcome Segi TV to the TMT Racing Family and further, we think that the sky is the limit with regard to long term content partnerships with SEGI and their robust platform that boasts the same kind of capability as Showtime, Netflix and other OTT and streaming options. With strong finishes like we had this weekend, we know that the future is exceptionally bright for this collaboration.” says Brent Johnson Co-Owner of TMT Racing and CEO and Managing Partner of ONE Entertainment Group.