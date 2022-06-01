WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) faces unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) for the undisputed 135-pound title at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday June 5, which makes it Saturday, June 4 in the United States. Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with the video going back to April 2016 featuring “The Dream” as he makes his American debut against Rafael Vazquez at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Check it out up top.

Boxing fans can watch Kambosos vs Haney live stream on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ in the US.

Get Kambosos vs Haney full fight card and start time.