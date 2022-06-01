Search
Full Fight Video: Devin Haney defeats Rafael Vazquez to make victorious US debut

Newswire
Devin Haney faces George Kambosos for undisputed lightweight title in Melbourne, Australia

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) faces unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) for the undisputed 135-pound title at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday June 5, which makes it Saturday, June 4 in the United States. Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with the video going back to April 2016 featuring “The Dream” as he makes his American debut against Rafael Vazquez at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Check it out up top.

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney date, time, tickets, how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Kambosos vs Haney live stream on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ in the US.

Get Kambosos vs Haney full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

