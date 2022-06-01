George Kambosos Jr faces fellow-champion Devin Haney for the 135-pound supremacy at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, VIC. The date and time when the fight airs live stream on Kayo in Australia is Sunday, June 5 at 11 am AEST.

Undefeated Australian champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts. Unbeaten American Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) is a long-reigning WBC king. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the undisputed lightweight title on the line.

The co-main event pits former world title challengers Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) and Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder at bantamweight. Also on the card Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) goes up against Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight and Karim Maatalla (2-1, 2 KOs) faces off David Nyika (2-0, 2 KOs) in a 6/4-rounder at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream in Australia, date and time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 5. The start time is 11 am AEST. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

No separate Kayo subscription is required to purchase the Kambosos vs Haney PPV (as per statement on the event page on Kayo). The purchase includes access to Kayo One until 11:59 pm AEST 9 June 2022.

“If you don’t have a separate Kayo subscription, your access to Kayo’s full content library will also end at this time but you will have continuing access to our Kayo Freebies content. Event availability and card are subject to change.”

Kambosos vs Haney start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

Kambosos vs Haney start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, June 5 at 11 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

Kambosos vs Haney start time in Adelaide and Darwin (ACST)

Kambosos vs Haney start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, June 5 at 10:30 am ACST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1:30 pm ACST.

Kambosos vs Haney Perth time (AWST)

Kambosos vs Haney start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, June 5 at 9 am AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 12 pm AWST.

Kambosos vs Haney start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Kambosos vs Haney start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, June 5 at 8 am CXT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 am CXT.

Kambosos vs Haney fight card

The full Kambosos vs Haney fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt

Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO International bantamweight title

Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles

Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8 rounds, heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight (swing bout)

Post-main card

Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Undercard

Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Isaias Sette vs. Luke Gersbeck, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Hussein Fayad vs. Pom Thanawut Phetkum, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson, 5 rounds, junior bantamweight

Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken, 4 rounds, welterweight