IBF super featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) of Japan defends his title against challenger Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wales on Saturday, June 4 at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. Ahead of the event the fighters host a public workout. Video is available up top.

Ogawa vs Cordina tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Get Ogawa vs Cordina full fight card.