UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 4. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 5.
In the main event former Bellator heavyweight champion and N. 7-ranked UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (34-10) goes up against No. 8-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). In the co-main event No. 10-ranked Dan Ige (15-5) and No. 13-ranked Movsar Evloev (15-0) do battle at featherweight.
Also on the card Lucas Almeida (13-1) faces Michael Trizano (10-2) at featherweight. As well, Poliana Botelho (8-4) takes on Karine Silva (14-4) and Ode’ Osbourne (10-4) meets Zarrukh Adashev (4-3) at flyweight. In addition, Alonzo Menifield (11-3) and Askar Mozharov (21-11) square off at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik, date and time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 4. The main card start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.
UFC Vegas 56 UK time, Volkov vs Rozenstruik
UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 9 pm BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 6 pm BST. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.
UFC Vegas 56 Australia time, Volkov vs Rozenstruik
In Australia UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 5. The main card start time is scheduled for 6 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 3 am AEST.
UFC Vegas 56 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
- Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
- Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho
- Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov
Preliminary Card
- Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho
- Damon Jackson vs. Dan Argueta
- Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely
- Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
- Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich