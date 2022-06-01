UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 4. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 5.

In the main event former Bellator heavyweight champion and N. 7-ranked UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (34-10) goes up against No. 8-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). In the co-main event No. 10-ranked Dan Ige (15-5) and No. 13-ranked Movsar Evloev (15-0) do battle at featherweight.

Also on the card Lucas Almeida (13-1) faces Michael Trizano (10-2) at featherweight. As well, Poliana Botelho (8-4) takes on Karine Silva (14-4) and Ode’ Osbourne (10-4) meets Zarrukh Adashev (4-3) at flyweight. In addition, Alonzo Menifield (11-3) and Askar Mozharov (21-11) square off at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 4. The main card start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

UFC Vegas 56 UK time, Volkov vs Rozenstruik

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 9 pm BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 6 pm BST. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 56 Australia time, Volkov vs Rozenstruik

In Australia UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 5. The main card start time is scheduled for 6 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 3 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 56 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Preliminary Card

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

Damon Jackson vs. Dan Argueta

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich