Undefeated unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) of Australia and unbeaten WBC champion Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) of the US battle it out for the undisputed lightweight title at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, VIC on Sunday, June 5. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Kambosos vs Haney tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

Other boxing fans can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ in the United States.

In the co-main event Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) faces fellow-former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) at bantamweight. Also on the card Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) and Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KOs) do battle at heavyweight.

