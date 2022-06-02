Unbeaten Karl Dargan takes on Alfred Santiago in the ten-round super lightweight bout highlighting a non-televised portion of the card at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, June 4. Also on the undercard Travon Marshall meets Marcus Washington in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup has been announced today.

The headline-bout live on Showtime features undefeated unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton Jr (20-0, 8 KOs) up against former unified 122-pound titleholder Danny Roman (28-3-1, 10 KOs). In the co-main event undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) faces off Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs).

A Philadelphia-native, Dargan (20-1, 10 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time since November 2018 last July, stopping Ivan Delgado in three rounds. Dargan has fought professionally since 2007, turning pro after a sensational amateur career that included two U.S. Amateur Championships and a Pan American Games gold medal.

He is opposed by the Dominican Republic’s Santiago (13-2, 5 KOs) who challenged Devin Haney for the lightweight title in 2019, losing a 12-round decision. As he heads into his second fight stateside as a pro, Santiago most recently dropped a May 2021 contest to contender Ricardo Nunez.

At just 21-years-old, Marshall (5-0, 4 KOs) has quickly shown the skill, power and poise to become a highly-regarded prospect in just five fights. Born in Landover, Maryland and now fighting out of Capitol Heights, Marshall enters the ring at The Armory for the fourth time, having most recently knocked out the previously unbeaten Timothy Parks at the venue in March.

He takes on the Toledo, Ohio native Washington (5-3, 2 KOs), who’s last contest saw him drop a decision to unbeaten Reggie Harris Jr. in October 2021.

The Fulton vs Roman non-televised undercard also features California featherweight prospect Jose Sanchez (8-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-round fight against fellow unbeaten Ariel De La Torre (8-0, 6 KOs) and Las Vegas’ Demler Zamora (8-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight affair taking on Miami’s Raúl Chirino (19-14, 12 KOs). Plus, Mayweather Promotions prospect and Baltimore-native Malik Warren (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico’s Pedro Hernandez (7-11-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight duel.

Rounding out the card are four Kazakh fighters looking to remain unbeaten. Middleweight Abilkhan Amankul makes his pro debut in a four-round fight against Washington’s Devontae McDonald (1-0, 1 KO), super welterweight Ablaikhan Zhussupov (1-0) faces Mexico’s Edgar Ramirez (18-20-1, 14 KOs) in a four-round attraction and super bantamweight Yevgeniy Pavlov (6-0, 4 KOs) challenges Mexico’s Alexis Salido (2-2, 1 KO) in a six-round showdown. In addition, super middleweight Bek Nurmaganbet (6-0, 4 KOs) battles Pennsylvania’s Khainell Wheeler (7-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round duel.

Fulton vs Roman fight card

The complete Fulton vs Roman lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Stephen Fulton Jr vs. Danny Roman, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Fulton’s unified WBO and WBC super bantamweight title

David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Undercard

Karl Dargan vs. Alfredo Santiago, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Marcus Washington, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jose Sanchez vs. Ariel Perez De La Torre, 8 rounds, featherweight

Demler Zamora vs. Raul Chirino, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Malik Warren vs. Pedro Hernandez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Devontae McDonald, 4 rounds, middleweight

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Edgar Ramirez, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Yevgeniy Pavlov vs. Alexis Salido, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Khainell Wheeler, 6 rounds, super middleweight