Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) defends his IBF super featherweight title against challenger Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Ogawa vs Cordina tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

In the co-main event European super featherweight champion Faroukh Kourbanov (19-3, 3 KOs) defends his belt against Zelfa Barrett (27-1, 16 KOs). Also on the card Dalton Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) faces off Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) at super lightweight.

Get Ogawa vs Cordina full fight card and start time.