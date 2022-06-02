Search
Boxing

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina final pre-fight press conference (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Kenichi Ogawa defends IBF super featherweight title against Joe Cordina at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) defends his IBF super featherweight title against challenger Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Ogawa vs Cordina start time, how to watch, undercard

Ogawa vs Cordina tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

In the co-main event European super featherweight champion Faroukh Kourbanov (19-3, 3 KOs) defends his belt against Zelfa Barrett (27-1, 16 KOs). Also on the card Dalton Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) faces off Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) at super lightweight.

Get Ogawa vs Cordina full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Kambosos vs Haney live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097