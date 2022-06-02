The date has been set for the next fight of Michael Conlan as “The Mick” faces Miguel Marriaga on Saturday, August 6 live on ESPN+ from SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The pair squares off in the ten-round bout at featherweight. The contest is held as part of the annual Féile an Phobail festival. The tickets information has been also announced today.

Irish star Michael “Mick” Conlan is primed to make another charge at a world title. Less than five months removed from his valiant effort against WBA champion Leigh Wood, it is time for his summer homecoming against Colombian puncher Miguel Marriaga.

“There is no place like home, and we are thrilled that Mick will get another chance to perform in front of the tremendous Belfast fans,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “With a win over a solid opponent like Marriaga, he’ll once again be contending for a featherweight world title in short order.”

“I’m very excited to be back fighting in my beloved Belfast,” Conlan said. “Miguel is a great fighter, and together we’ll give the fans a memorable night at The SSE Arena. This bout will get me straight back in the mix for world titles, and I’m relishing the task at hand.”

Added Jamie Conlan, CEO of Conlan Boxing: “The road back for Michael starts with Miguel Marriaga. Miguel is a dangerous man and one of the biggest punchers in the division who has mixed it up at the very top. August 6 will be another electric night in the city in what is becoming an annual Irish boxing tradition with Michael’s fight night at the Féile festival. The goal remains the same. Michael Conlan will be Ireland’s next world champion.”

Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, August 6 at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland go on sale Friday, June 10. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

A two-time Irish Olympian, this marks Conlan’s fourth professional outing in Belfast and third time headlining during Féile an Phobail. In August 2019, he knocked out Diego Alberto Ruiz in front of a sold-out crowd at Falls Park. Last summer, another sold-out crowd packed Falls Park as Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) bested former junior featherweight world champion TJ Doheny over 12 rounds. The Doheny victory earned Conlan the mandatory position to fight Wood. In an epic Fight of the Year battle, Conlan, who was ahead on the scorecards, lost via 12th-round stoppage.

Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs), from Arjona, Colombia, has been a factor at featherweight and junior lightweight since making his American debut in 2014. He is a three-time world title challenger, falling short to Nicholas Walters and Oscar Valdez at featherweight and Vasiliy Lomachenko in an August 2017 bid for the WBO junior lightweight crown. Marriaga is 5-2 since the Lomachenko fight and returns to featherweight following a decision loss last December to junior lightweight contender Eduardo Ramirez.

The list of bouts featured on the Conlan vs Marriaga undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.