Undefeated unified WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) and unbeaten WBC 135-pound titleholder Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed title in front of 50,000-plus people at Marvel Stadium in Docklands, VIC on Sunday, June 5. Other boxing fans in Australia can watch the fight live stream on Kayo.

Ahead of the event the fighters hosted an open workout at Melbourne’s Federation Square. Also partaking in the workout was Jason Moloney, who faces Aston Palicte in the ten-round bantamweight co-main event.

The date when Kambosos vs Haney airs live in the United States is Saturday June 4. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

Jason Moloney | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“Born ready,” Kambosos said, as he proceeded to shadow box and soak in the long-awaited homecoming. Kambosos, who hails from Sydney, has not boxed at home since 2017.

Since then, he has won fights in America, Malaysia, England and Greece, a Cinderella run that culminated in last November’s stunning upset over Teofimo Lopez.

George Kambosos Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The weather was somewhat chilly, but WBC lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney received a surprisingly warm reception from the Australian fans (as per press release sent out by Top Rank Boxing).

Despite the plethora of Australian and Greek flags – Kambosos is of Greek descent – the local fans showed respect for the 23-year-old American star, who has been in Melbourne for the better part of two weeks. Kambosos entered the ring to raucous cheers, the Australian and Greek flags draped over his shoulders.

Devin Haney | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The event is also set to see a ten-round heavyweight showdown between Junior Fa and Lucas Browne. Get Kambosos vs Haney full fight card.