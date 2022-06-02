Undefeated unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton Jr (20-0, 8 KOs) defends his belts against former unified champion Danny Roman (28-3-1, 10 KOs) in the main event live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Fulton vs Roman tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

In the co-main event undefeated David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs).

Get Fulton vs Roman full fight card and start time.