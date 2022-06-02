Search
Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman final pre-fight press conference (video)

Stephen Fulton Jr vs Danny Roman for unified super bantamweight titles at The Armory in Minneapolis

Undefeated unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton Jr (20-0, 8 KOs) defends his belts against former unified champion Danny Roman (28-3-1, 10 KOs) in the main event live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Fulton vs Roman start time, how to watch, undercard

In the co-main event undefeated David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs).

Get Fulton vs Roman full fight card and start time.

