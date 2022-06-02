Xander Zayas has been forced to withdraw from his bout against Ravshan Hudaynazarov scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair was expected to square off in an eight-round junior middleweight showdown co-headlining the ESPN-televised card topped by Edgar Berlanga up against two-time world title challenger Alexis Angulo.

Advertisements

According to the announcement sent out by Top Rank, Puerto Rican prospect Zayas pulled out due to a non-COVID-19-related viral infection. The new co-main event bout features the all-Puerto Rican junior lightweight battle between Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) and Luis Lebron (18-3-1, 11 KOs). The pair meets in an eight-rounder with a vacant WBO Latino title on the line.

Berlanga vs Angulo tickets

Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 11 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

“I am sorry to announce that I was forced to pull out of my fight on June 11,” said Zayas. “I have done my best to get well, however, my condition got worse over the past few days. As much as I love this sport and wanted to put on a show at Madison Square Garden for the fans, my health comes first, and my team and I had to make the difficult decision to postpone this fight.”

“I want to thank everyone for all the support and love. I will be back soon.”

Henry Lebron vs Luis Lebron

Henry Lebron makes his ESPN-televised debut less than three months removed from a breakthrough performance on the Berlanga vs Steve Rolls undercard. He knocked out the normally durable Josec Ruiz in seven rounds, graduating from prospect to emerging contender.

Luis Lebron, no relation to Henry, is a nine-year pro who has never been knocked out. He has upset unbeaten prospects multiple times before, including a stoppage victory last year over Frank Diaz (9-0 at the time). He last fought March 12, losing a competitive decision to rising Puerto Rican star Christian Tapia.

Get Berlanga vs Angulo full fight card.