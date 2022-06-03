George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) faces off against unbeaten long-reigning WBC titleholder Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) for the undisputed lightweight title in the main event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday June 5, which makes it Saturday June 4 in the United States. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ in the United States.

In the co-main event, two-time bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) and former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBO International bantamweight belt. Also on the card Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) faces Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KOs) for the WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight straps.

Get Kambosos vs Haney full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Kambosos vs Haney fight card

Main Card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt

Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO International bantamweight title

Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles

Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8 rounds, heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight (swing bout)

Post-main card

Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Undercard

Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Isaias Sette vs. Luke Gersbeck, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Hussein Fayad vs. Pom Thanawut Phetkum, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson, 5 rounds, junior bantamweight

Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken, 4 rounds, welterweight