Search
Boxing

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney for undisputed lightweight title at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne

Undefeated unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) faces off against unbeaten long-reigning WBC titleholder Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) for the undisputed lightweight title in the main event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday June 5, which makes it Saturday June 4 in the United States. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ in the United States.

In the co-main event, two-time bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) and former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBO International bantamweight belt. Also on the card Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) faces Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KOs) for the WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight straps.

Get Kambosos vs Haney full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Kambosos vs Haney fight card

Main Card

  • George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt
  • Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO International bantamweight title
  • Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles
  • Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight (swing bout)

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney start time, tickets, how to watch

Post-main card

  • Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight
  • Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Undercard

  • Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Isaias Sette vs. Luke Gersbeck, 4 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Hussein Fayad vs. Pom Thanawut Phetkum, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson, 5 rounds, junior bantamweight
  • Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken, 4 rounds, welterweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Kambosos vs Haney live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097