Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina weigh-in results (video)

IBF super featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) of Japan defends his title against Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wales in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event Faroukh Kourbanov (19-3, 3 KOs) puts his European super featherweight title on the line in a ten-rounder against Zelfa Barrett (27-1, 16 KOs). Also on the card Dalton Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) and Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) do a ten-round battle at super lightweight.
Get Ogawa vs Cordina full fight card below.
Ogawa vs Cordina fight card
Main Card
- Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title
- Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Kourbanov’s European super featherweight title
- Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Gamal Yafai vs. Sean Cairns, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina start time, tickets, how to watch
Preliminary Card
- Calum French vs. Gadatamen Taylor, super lightweight
- Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, super lightweight
- Kyran Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov, middleweight
- Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight
- Monique Bux vs. Ester Konecna, super middleweight