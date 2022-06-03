Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina weigh-in results (video)

IBF super featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) of Japan defends his title against Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wales in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Faroukh Kourbanov (19-3, 3 KOs) puts his European super featherweight title on the line in a ten-rounder against Zelfa Barrett (27-1, 16 KOs). Also on the card Dalton Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) and Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) do a ten-round battle at super lightweight.

Get Ogawa vs Cordina full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Ogawa vs Cordina fight card

Main Card

Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title

Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Kourbanov’s European super featherweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier, 8 rounds, featherweight

Gamal Yafai vs. Sean Cairns, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Preliminary Card

Calum French vs. Gadatamen Taylor, super lightweight

Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, super lightweight

Kyran Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov, middleweight

Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight

Monique Bux vs. Ester Konecna, super middleweight