Search
Boxing

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Ogawa vs Cordina live from Cardiff

IBF super featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) of Japan defends his title against Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wales in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Faroukh Kourbanov (19-3, 3 KOs) puts his European super featherweight title on the line in a ten-rounder against Zelfa Barrett (27-1, 16 KOs). Also on the card Dalton Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) and Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) do a ten-round battle at super lightweight.

Get Ogawa vs Cordina full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Ogawa vs Cordina fight card

Main Card

  • Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title
  • Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Kourbanov’s European super featherweight title
  • Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Gamal Yafai vs. Sean Cairns, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina start time, tickets, how to watch

Preliminary Card

  • Calum French vs. Gadatamen Taylor, super lightweight
  • Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, super lightweight
  • Kyran Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov, middleweight
  • Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight
  • Monique Bux vs. Ester Konecna, super middleweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Kambosos vs Haney live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097