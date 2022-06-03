Search
Kickboxing

Shane Weir vs Jay Snoddon for WKN British kickboxing title set for July 9 in Fraserburgh, Scotland

Parviz Iskenderov
Shane Weir vs Jay Snoddon headlines Young Celts Collide in Fraserburgh
Young Celts Collide

Young Celts Collide

The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Scotland with “Young Celts Collide” Fight Night taking place at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre in Fraserburgh on Saturday, July 9. The fight card is scheduled to see a series of international bouts with representative of the country-host up against opponents from Northern Ireland. The main event is a championship clash with a prestigious WKN British lightweight title at stake.

Advertisements

Local Shane Weir takes on current WKN International and former European amateur featherweight champion Jan Snoddon. Both are looking to rebound from the defeats suffered in April at Kickboxing ProspeX in Belfast.

The promoter of the event is Albert Ross. The championship supervisor is Gary Langford.

The rest of fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

WKN British lightweight title, oriental rules
Shane Weir (Scotland) vs. Jay Snoddon (Northern Ireland)

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream Kambosos vs Haney live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097