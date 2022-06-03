The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Scotland with “Young Celts Collide” Fight Night taking place at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre in Fraserburgh on Saturday, July 9. The fight card is scheduled to see a series of international bouts with representative of the country-host up against opponents from Northern Ireland. The main event is a championship clash with a prestigious WKN British lightweight title at stake.

Local Shane Weir takes on current WKN International and former European amateur featherweight champion Jan Snoddon. Both are looking to rebound from the defeats suffered in April at Kickboxing ProspeX in Belfast.

The promoter of the event is Albert Ross. The championship supervisor is Gary Langford.

The rest of fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

WKN British lightweight title, oriental rules

Shane Weir (Scotland) vs. Jay Snoddon (Northern Ireland)