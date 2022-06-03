Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton Jr (20-0, 8 KOs) squares off against former unified champion Danny Roman (28-3-1, 10 KOs) in the twelve-round championship main event live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia and the UK. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) defends his title against Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in a twelve-round bout.

Get Fulton vs Roman full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Fulton vs Roman fight card

Main Card

Stephen Fulton Jr vs. Danny Roman, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Fulton’s unified WBO and WBC super bantamweight title

David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Undercard

Karl Dargan vs. Alfredo Santiago, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Marcus Washington, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jose Sanchez vs. Ariel Perez De La Torre, 8 rounds, featherweight

Demler Zamora vs. Raul Chirino, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Malik Warren vs. Pedro Hernandez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Devontae McDonald, 4 rounds, middleweight

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Edgar Ramirez, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Yevgeniy Pavlov vs. Alexis Salido, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Khainell Wheeler, 6 rounds, super middleweight