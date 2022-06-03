Search
UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in results, Volkov vs Rozenstruik

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov weigh-in
Alexander Volkov | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The main event features a heavyweight battle between No. 7 Alexander Volkov (34-10) and No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). The co-main is a featherweight contetest between No. 10 Dan Ige (15-5) and No. 13 Movsar Evloev (15-0).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 56 fight card

Main Card

  • Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
  • Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho
  • Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

UFC Vegas 56 start time, how to watch, live stream, Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Preliminary Card

  • Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
  • Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho
  • Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta
  • Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely
  • Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich
