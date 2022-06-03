UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in results, Volkov vs Rozenstruik

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
The main event features a heavyweight battle between No. 7 Alexander Volkov (34-10) and No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). The co-main is a featherweight contetest between No. 10 Dan Ige (15-5) and No. 13 Movsar Evloev (15-0).
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC Vegas 56 fight card
Main Card
- Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
- Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
- Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho
- Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov
Preliminary Card
- Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho
- Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta
- Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely
- Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
- Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich