UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in results, Volkov vs Rozenstruik

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The main event features a heavyweight battle between No. 7 Alexander Volkov (34-10) and No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). The co-main is a featherweight contetest between No. 10 Dan Ige (15-5) and No. 13 Movsar Evloev (15-0).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 56 fight card

Main Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Preliminary Card

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich