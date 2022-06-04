The fifth edition of kickboxing series Buenos Aires Top Fights airs live on El Nueve (Canal 9) from Neuquen, Argentina on Saturday, June 11. The fight card features a series of bouts with local and international competitors.
In the main event Fernando Amaya goes up against Hernan Germillac. In the co-main event Yanet Maestrojuan faces off Romina Soreda. Among other bouts, Angel Bauza takes on Emanuel Ramponi and Facundo Aguirre meets Kevin Gimenez. The full lineup can be found below.
The event is presented by Cristian Bosch. The supervisor is Fernando Munoz.
BTF 5 fight card
- Fernando Amaya vs. Hernan Germillac
- Yanet Maestrojuan vs. Romina Soreda
- Angel Bauza vs. Emanuel Ramponi
- Facundo Aguirre vs. Kevin Gimenez
- Belen Cabrera vs. Joseline Balboa
- Julian Scafino vs. Mauro Coria
- Alejandro Bilbao vs. Santiago Blanco
- Antoni Guzman vs. German Badallo
