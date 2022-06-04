Search
Kickboxing

Buenos Aires Top Fights 5 set for June 11 live on El Nueve from Neuquen, Argentina

Parviz Iskenderov

WKN Argentina

The fifth edition of kickboxing series Buenos Aires Top Fights airs live on El Nueve (Canal 9) from Neuquen, Argentina on Saturday, June 11. The fight card features a series of bouts with local and international competitors.

Advertisements

In the main event Fernando Amaya goes up against Hernan Germillac. In the co-main event Yanet Maestrojuan faces off Romina Soreda. Among other bouts, Angel Bauza takes on Emanuel Ramponi and Facundo Aguirre meets Kevin Gimenez. The full lineup can be found below.

The event is presented by Cristian Bosch. The supervisor is Fernando Munoz.

BTF 5 fight card

  • Fernando Amaya vs. Hernan Germillac
  • Yanet Maestrojuan vs. Romina Soreda
  • Angel Bauza vs. Emanuel Ramponi
  • Facundo Aguirre vs. Kevin Gimenez
  • Belen Cabrera vs. Joseline Balboa
  • Julian Scafino vs. Mauro Coria
  • Alejandro Bilbao vs. Santiago Blanco
  • Antoni Guzman vs. German Badallo
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Kambosos vs Haney live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097