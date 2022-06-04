Search
Boxing

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina undercard airs live stream from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 4:45 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the US. In Australia the date and start time converts to Sunday, June 5 at 1:45 am AEST. Video is available up top.

The five-fight Ogawa vs Cordina preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Calum French vs. Gadatamen Taylor, super lightweight
  • Kyran Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov, middleweight
  • Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, super lightweight
  • Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight
  • Monique Bux vs. Ester Konecna, super middleweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

