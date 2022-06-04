Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina free live stream of prelims (video)

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina undercard airs live stream from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 4:45 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the US. In Australia the date and start time converts to Sunday, June 5 at 1:45 am AEST. Video is available up top.
The five-fight Ogawa vs Cordina preliminary lineup looks as the following:
- Calum French vs. Gadatamen Taylor, super lightweight
- Kyran Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov, middleweight
- Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, super lightweight
- Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight
- Monique Bux vs. Ester Konecna, super middleweight