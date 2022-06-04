Search
Ogawa vs Cordina results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina results live from Cardiff
Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina: IBF 130-pound championship clash live from Cardiff, Wales

IBF super featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) of Japan takes on Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wales in the main event at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday, June 4. The the pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 5.

In the co-main event European super featherweight champion Faroukh Kourbanov (19-3, 3 KOs) defends his strap against Zelfa Barrett (27-1, 16 KOs). Also on the card Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) and Dalton Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) meet at super lightweight and Skye Nicolson (3-0) faces Gabriela Bouvier (15-10-1, 3 KOs) at featherweight. In addition, Gamal Yafai (18-2, 10 KOs) battles it out against Sean Cairns (8-3, 2 KOs) at super bantamweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina

UK, USA & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, June 4
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, June 5
Time: 4 am AEST

Ogawa vs Cordina free live stream of prelims starts at 4:45 pm BST in the UK, 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the UK and 1:45 am AEST in Australia.

Ogawa vs Cordina fight card

Get Ogawa vs Cordina full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title
  • Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Kourbanov’s European super featherweight title
  • Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Gamal Yafai vs. Sean Cairns, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Preliminary Card

  • Calum French vs. Gadatamen Taylor, super lightweight
  • Kyran Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov, middleweight
  • Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, super lightweight
  • Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight
  • Monique Bux vs. Ester Konecna, super middleweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

