IBF super featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) of Japan takes on Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wales in the main event at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday, June 4. The the pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 5.

In the co-main event European super featherweight champion Faroukh Kourbanov (19-3, 3 KOs) defends his strap against Zelfa Barrett (27-1, 16 KOs). Also on the card Jose Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) and Dalton Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) meet at super lightweight and Skye Nicolson (3-0) faces Gabriela Bouvier (15-10-1, 3 KOs) at featherweight. In addition, Gamal Yafai (18-2, 10 KOs) battles it out against Sean Cairns (8-3, 2 KOs) at super bantamweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina

UK, USA & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, June 4

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, June 5

Time: 4 am AEST

Ogawa vs Cordina free live stream of prelims starts at 4:45 pm BST in the UK, 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the UK and 1:45 am AEST in Australia.

Ogawa vs Cordina fight card

Get Ogawa vs Cordina full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title

Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Kourbanov’s European super featherweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier, 8 rounds, featherweight

Gamal Yafai vs. Sean Cairns, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Preliminary Card

Calum French vs. Gadatamen Taylor, super lightweight

Kyran Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov, middleweight

Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, super lightweight

Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight

Monique Bux vs. Ester Konecna, super middleweight