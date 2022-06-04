Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna tickets and location information has been officially announced today for the fight date scheduled for Saturday, July 16. The venue is Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets go on sale for general public on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 am PT. Several tickets are already available for purchase via TicketNetwork.

Advertisements

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, California faces former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic in the scheduled for twelve rounds battle at lightweight. Fighting in Southern California for most of his career, the event marks the first time “KingRy” has fought in Downtown Los Angeles since 2017. The showdown, originally scheduled to take place in 2021, has become a grudge match between the two.

“I am so excited to be fighting at the world famous Crypto.com Arena on July 16th,” said Ryan Garcia. “Let’s turn LA upside down.”

Garcia vs Fortuna headlines the Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN from Crypto.com Arena. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 17.

“We are excited to welcome Golden Boy and this marquee fight between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna to downtown Los Angeles and Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, July 16th,” Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna tickets

Tickets for Garcia vs Fortuna go on sale Tuesday, June 7th at 10:00 am PT and are priced at $500, $300, $200, $100, $75, and $50 not including applicable service charges (as per announcement sent out by Golden Boy Promotions). Tickets will be available for purchase online at AXS.com, CryptoArena.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

The list of bouts featured on Garcia vs Fortuna undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.