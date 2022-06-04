UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between former Bellator heavyweight champion and UFC No. 7-ranked contender Alexander Volkov (34-10) and No. 8-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). Both fighters are looking to rebound from defeats suffered in their previous bouts against Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes, respectively.

The co-main is a three-round featherweight clash between No. 10 Dan Ige (15-5) and unbeaten No. 13-ranked Movsar Evloev (15-0). Ige is aiming to rebound from a pair of losses, while Evloev eyes to remain undefeated. The full UFC Vegas 56 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Main Card: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, June 4

Main Card: 9 pm BST

Prelims: 6 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, June 5

Main Card: 6 am AEST

Prelims: 3 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik results

Get UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Preliminary Card

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich