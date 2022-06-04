Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 56 results, Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Newswire
UFC Fight Night Volkov vs Rozenstruik live streaming results from Las Vegas
Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia.

Advertisements

The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between former Bellator heavyweight champion and UFC No. 7-ranked contender Alexander Volkov (34-10) and No. 8-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). Both fighters are looking to rebound from defeats suffered in their previous bouts against Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes, respectively.

The co-main is a three-round featherweight clash between No. 10 Dan Ige (15-5) and unbeaten No. 13-ranked Movsar Evloev (15-0). Ige is aiming to rebound from a pair of losses, while Evloev eyes to remain undefeated. The full UFC Vegas 56 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, June 4
Main Card: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, June 4
Main Card: 9 pm BST
Prelims: 6 pm BST

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, June 5
Main Card: 6 am AEST
Prelims: 3 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik results

Get UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
  • Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho
  • Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Preliminary Card

  • Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
  • Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho
  • Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta
  • Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely
  • Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097