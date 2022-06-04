UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 4, which makes it Sunday June 5 in Australia.
The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between former Bellator heavyweight champion and UFC No. 7-ranked contender Alexander Volkov (34-10) and No. 8-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3). Both fighters are looking to rebound from defeats suffered in their previous bouts against Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes, respectively.
The co-main is a three-round featherweight clash between No. 10 Dan Ige (15-5) and unbeaten No. 13-ranked Movsar Evloev (15-0). Ige is aiming to rebound from a pair of losses, while Evloev eyes to remain undefeated. The full UFC Vegas 56 fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, June 4
Main Card: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Prelims: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, June 4
Main Card: 9 pm BST
Prelims: 6 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, June 5
Main Card: 6 am AEST
Prelims: 3 am AEST
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik results
Get UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
- Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
- Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho
- Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov
Preliminary Card
- Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho
- Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta
- Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely
- Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
- Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich