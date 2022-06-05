Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik squared off in the UFC Vegas 56 main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 4, which made it Sunday June 5 in Australia. The contest featured former Bellator heavyweight champion and UFC No. 7-ranked contender up against No. 8-ranked competitor.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the opening round after Volkov tagged Rozenstruik with several punches. Both fighters seemed to be surprised by the stoppage.

With the victory Alexander Volkov rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Tom Aspinall and improved to 35-10. Jairzinho Rozenstruik suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 12-4.

Check out Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik full fight video highlights below. The post-fight interview is available up top.

Volkov vs Rozenstruik full fight video highlights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov.

Volkov TKO’s Rozenstruik in Round 1.

LO TERMINA? @AlexDragoVolkov acaba la estelar en el primer round con un ataque de golpes descomunales? #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/tEdK9ZIkjw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 4, 2022

Was it an early stoppage.

VOLKOV ENDS IT IN ROUND 1 ? #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/JgstKSDVAW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2022

Verdict.

De nuevo victorioso?@AlexDragoVolkov ha derrotado a Jairzinho Rozenstruik consiguiendo el TKO en la estelar? #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/ivJGCG1ja0 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 4, 2022

