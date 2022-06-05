Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik squared off in the UFC Vegas 56 main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 4, which made it Sunday June 5 in Australia. The contest featured former Bellator heavyweight champion and UFC No. 7-ranked contender up against No. 8-ranked competitor.
The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the opening round after Volkov tagged Rozenstruik with several punches. Both fighters seemed to be surprised by the stoppage.
With the victory Alexander Volkov rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Tom Aspinall and improved to 35-10. Jairzinho Rozenstruik suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 12-4.
Check out Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik full fight video highlights below. The post-fight interview is available up top.
