WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell retained his title when he faced and defeated Kalvin Henderson at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday June 4, which made it Sunday June 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest served as the co-feature to Stephen Fulton Jr vs Danny Roman showdown live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve-round world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 35 into the fourth round. Check out the video of stoppage below.

With the victory David Morrell made the third successful defense of his belt, remained undefeated and improved to 7-0, 6 KOs. Kalvin Henderson dropped to 15-2-1, 11 KOs.

THE HOMETOWN KID DOES IT ?@OsvaryJ stops Henderson in round 4 to stay unbeaten.#MorrellHenderson #FultonRoman pic.twitter.com/Um7393f9KE — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 5, 2022

David Morrell Jr post-fight interview.

Get Fulton vs Roman full fight card results.