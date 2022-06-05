Search
David Morrell TKO’s Kalvin Henderson in Round 4 to retain world title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
David Morrell vs Kalvin Henderson
David Morrell vs Kalvin Henderson | Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Morrell made the third successful defense of WBA super middleweight title in Minneapolis, MN

WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell retained his title when he faced and defeated Kalvin Henderson at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday June 4, which made it Sunday June 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest served as the co-feature to Stephen Fulton Jr vs Danny Roman showdown live on Showtime.

The scheduled for twelve-round world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 35 into the fourth round. Check out the video of stoppage below.

With the victory David Morrell made the third successful defense of his belt, remained undefeated and improved to 7-0, 6 KOs. Kalvin Henderson dropped to 15-2-1, 11 KOs.

David Morrell Jr post-fight interview.

Get Fulton vs Roman full fight card results.

