George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney squared off in the main event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne Australia on Sunday June 5, which made it Saturday June 4 in the United States. The contest featured unified WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion up and long reigning WBC 135-pound king in a twelve-round battle for the undisputed crown.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship clash went the full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 116-112 and one judge had it 118-110, all in favor of “The Dream”.

Both fighters entered the squared circled undefeated. With the victory by unanimous decision Devin Haney remains unbeaten and improves to 28-0, 15 KOs. He retains his WBC belt and claims the WBA, WBO and IBF straps to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

George Kambosos Jr suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career and losses the titles. He drops to 20-1, 10 KOs.

Check out George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney full fight video highlights below and up top.

Kambosos vs Haney full fight video highlights

WBC champ Debin Haney makes his ring walk.

Unified WBO, WBA and IBF champion George Kambosos Jr.

Fists are flying.

Bill Haney, father and trainer of Devin Haney is ring here.

Non-stope action.

How do you have after Round 8? ? #KambososHaney pic.twitter.com/y5mHgxqHi0 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 5, 2022

Devin Haney becomes is the undisputed lightweight king.

Post-fight interview.

Get Kambosos vs Haney full fight card results.