Search
Boxing

Jason Moloney dominates & stops Aston Palicte in the third round (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Kambosos vs Haney live from Melbourne, Australia

Australian two-time bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney improved to 24-2, 19 KOs when he faced and defeated former world title challenger Aston Palicte of the Philippines, who dropped to 28-5-1, 23 KOs. The contest served as the co-feature to Kambosos vs Haney live on pay-per-view from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, June 5.

Advertisements

With the victory Moloney retained WBC ‘Silver’ bantamweight belt and took the vacant WBO International bantamweight strap. Check out the fight highlights below and up top.

In the main event unified WBO, WBA, IBF lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr of Australia and WBC 135-pound champion Devin Haney of the US battle it out for the undisputed title.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the event live on Kayo. In the United States the fight card airs live on ESPN+ on Saturday, June 4.

Get Kambosos vs Haney full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097