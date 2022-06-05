Australian two-time bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney improved to 24-2, 19 KOs when he faced and defeated former world title challenger Aston Palicte of the Philippines, who dropped to 28-5-1, 23 KOs. The contest served as the co-feature to Kambosos vs Haney live on pay-per-view from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, June 5.

Advertisements

With the victory Moloney retained WBC ‘Silver’ bantamweight belt and took the vacant WBO International bantamweight strap. Check out the fight highlights below and up top.

In the main event unified WBO, WBA, IBF lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr of Australia and WBC 135-pound champion Devin Haney of the US battle it out for the undisputed title.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the event live on Kayo. In the United States the fight card airs live on ESPN+ on Saturday, June 4.

Get Kambosos vs Haney full fight card results.