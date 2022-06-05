Search
Boxing

Joe Cordina KO’s Kenichi Ogawa in Round 2 to become new world champion (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Cordina claims IBF super featherweight title

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina came out on top to become a new IBF super featherweight champion when he faced and dethroned Japanese Kenichi Ogawa in the main event live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday June 4, which made it Sunday June 5 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell.

Advertisements

The lights went off at 1 minute and 15 seconds into the second round after the representative of the country-host dropped his opponent with big right. The latter was trying to get back on his feet, but was unable to do so, and the referee waved the fight off.

Check out the video of knockout below and full fight video highlights up top (worldwide excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Joe Cordina knocks out Kenichi Ogawa

With the victory Joe Cordina becomes a new IBF super featherweight champion, remains undefeated and improves to 15-0, 9 KOs. Kenichi Ogawa fails the first defense of the title and drops to 26-2-1, 18 KOs.

Get Ogawa vs Cordina full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Kambosos vs Haney live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097