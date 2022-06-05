Welsh boxer Joe Cordina came out on top to become a new IBF super featherweight champion when he faced and dethroned Japanese Kenichi Ogawa in the main event live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday June 4, which made it Sunday June 5 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell.

The lights went off at 1 minute and 15 seconds into the second round after the representative of the country-host dropped his opponent with big right. The latter was trying to get back on his feet, but was unable to do so, and the referee waved the fight off.

Check out the video of knockout below and full fight video highlights up top (worldwide excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Joe Cordina knocks out Kenichi Ogawa

With the victory Joe Cordina becomes a new IBF super featherweight champion, remains undefeated and improves to 15-0, 9 KOs. Kenichi Ogawa fails the first defense of the title and drops to 26-2-1, 18 KOs.

