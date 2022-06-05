Lucas Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) came out on top with the first-round stoppage of Junior Fa (19-2, 10 KOs) when the pair squared off at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, June 5. The contest kicked off Kambosos vs Haney main card live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled ten rounds bout with the WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight belts on the line didn’t go the distance. To claim the victory “Big Daddy” dropped his opponent twice, which led to the fight being waved off by the referee at 1 minute and 58 seconds into the very first round.

Check out the video of knockdown and finish below.

The first knockdown that set up the wild finish ? #KambososHaney pic.twitter.com/8xqDDUJ8I6 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 5, 2022

In the main event unified WBO, WBA, IBF lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr and WBC champion Devin Haney battle it out for the undisputed 135-pound title.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the event live stream on Kayo. In the United States the fight card airs live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday, June 4.

