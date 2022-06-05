Fulton vs Roman results, live stream, start time, how to watch

Stephen Fulton Jr (20-0, 8 KOs) and Danny Roman (28-3-1, 10 KOs) battle it out in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, June 4. The contest pits undefeated unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion and former unified 122-pound titleholder. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 5.

In the co-main event undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) defends his belt against Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs). The world title clash is also scheduled for twelve rounds. The undercard is headlined by unbeaten Karl Dargan (20-1, 10 KOs) up against Alfredo Santiago (13-2, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, June 4

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, June 5

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Fulton vs Roman fight card

Get Fulton vs Roman full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Stephen Fulton Jr vs. Danny Roman, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Fulton’s unified WBO and WBC super bantamweight title

David Morrell def. Kalvin Henderson by TKO (R4 at 2:35) – retains WBA super middleweight title

Undercard

Alfredo Santiago def. Karl Dargan by TKO (R1 at 1:21)

Jose Sanchez def. Ariel Perez De La Torre by unanimous decision

Travon Marshall def. Marcus Washington by TKO (R6)

Demler Zamora def. Raul Chirino by TKO (R2 at 1:43)

Malik Warren vs. Pedro Hernandez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Abilkhan Amankul def. Devontae McDonald by TKO (R3 at 1:19)

Ablaikhan Zhussupov def. Edgar Ramirez by TKO (R1 at 2:08)

Yevgeniy Pavlov def. Alexis Salido by TKO (R2 at 0:55)

Bek Nurmaganbet def. Khainell Wheeler by TKO (R2)