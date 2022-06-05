Search
Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman full fight video highlights

Stephen Fulton retains unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles at The Armory in Minneapolis

Stephen Fulton Jr and Danny Roman squared off in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday June 4, which made it Sunday June 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated unified WBC and WBO 122-pound champion up against former unified super bantamweight titleholder. The pair battled it out live on Showtime in the US and FITE in other countries.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 120-108 and one judge had it 119-109, all in favor of “Cool Boy Steph”.

With the victory Stephen Fulton made the first successful defense of his unified belts, remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 8 KOs. Danny Roman dropped to 28-4-1, 10 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.

Check out Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman full fight video highlights below and up top.

Fulton vs Roman full fight video highlights

Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny Roman makes his ring walk.

Here comes unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton.

Fists are flying.

Get Fulton vs Roman full fight card results.

