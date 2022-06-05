Undefeated unified WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) and unbeaten long-reigning WBC 135-pound king Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, June 5. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the undisputed crown on the line. The date when the fight airs live in the United States is Saturday, June 4.
In the scheduled for ten rounds co-main event two-time bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) and former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) contest for the vacant WBO International bantamweight strap. Also on the card Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KOs) and Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) meet in the ten-rounder with the WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight belts at stake. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch George Kambosos vs Devin Haney
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, June 5
Time: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, June 4
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney results
- Jason Moloney def. Aston Palicte by TKO (R3 at 2:35)
- Hemi Ahio def. Christian Tsoye by RTD (R1 at 3:00)
- Lucas Browne def. Junior Fa by TKO (R1 at 1:58) | Watch TKO
- Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins – majority draw (57-57, 57-57, 56-58)
- Taylah Robertson def. Sarah Higginson by unanimous decision
- Yoel Angeloni def. Ken Aitken by unanimous decision
George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live blog
Stay tuned with George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live blog below.
To refresh the feed click here.
11:21 pm ET / 1:21 pm AEST
It’s main event time and here is a note from boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
“Two amazing fighters George Kambosos and Devin Haney going to war in few moments. Having sparred and trained with George, he is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around. Good luck tonight mate.”
11:01 pm ET / 1:01 pm AEST
Jason Moloney stops Aston Palicte in the third round.
10:37 pm ET / 12:37 pm AEST
The co-main event pits Jason Moloney and Aston Palicte. Former world title challengers battle it out for the vacant WBO International bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.
10:31 pm ET / 12:31 pm AEST
Michael Buffer shared this photo on Twitter. He also wrote: “I just arrived and now in my dressing room at Marvel Stadium. We are hours away from the main event.”
10:12 pm ET / 12:12 pm AEST
The swing bout between heavyweights Hemi Ahio and Christian Tsoye ended in the latter’s corner retirement after the first round.
9:57 pm ET / 11:57 am AEST
Long-reigning WBC lightweight king Devin Haney is in the building.
9:36 pm ET / 11:36 am AEST
Unified WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr arrives to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
9:31 pm ET / 11:31 am AEST
Lucas Browne dominates and TKO Junior Fa in the first round. Check out the video of finish below.
9:16 pm ET / 11:16 am AEST
Here is a close look of the boxing ring at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
9:10 pm ET / 11:10 am AEST
First up live on PPV Junior Fa and Lucas Browne battle it out for the WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.
9:07 pm ET / 11:07 am AEST
Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins ends in a draw after six rounds at junior middleweight.
9:02 pm ET / 11:02 am AEST
Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins half way through.
8:45 pm ET / 10:45 am AEST
Terry Nickolas up against Lachlan Higgins rounds up the undercard. The bout is scheduled for 6 rounds at junior middleweight.
8:43 pm ET / 10:43 am AEST
Streets of Melbourne right now.
8:41 pm ET / 10:41 am AEST
Taylah Robertson scores a unanimous decision against Sarah Higginson after 5 rounds battle at junior bantamweight. With the win she improves to 5-1, 1 KO.
8:36 pm ET / 10:36 am AEST
The first fight goes the distance. Yoel Angeloni defeats Ken Aitken by unanimous decision after four rounds at welterweight. With the win he makes a successful pro boxing debut.
7:38 pm ET / 9:38 am AEST
The action inside the squared circle is about to begin.
6:16 pm ET / 8:16 am AEST
Kambosos vs Haney undercard is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am AEST in Australia on Kayo Sports and at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the United States live and exclusive on ESPN+.
5:21 pm ET / 7:21 am AEST
Kambosos vs Haney live blog starts now. In case you missed it, check out the video below as the fighters come face to face for the last time at the official weigh-in ceremony held yesterday.
Kambosos initially weighed-in above the 135-pound limit. He was given two hours, and successfully made the required championship weight on the second attempt.
Kambosos vs Haney fight card
Kambosos vs Haney fight card comprises eleven bouts in total. The main card features three-bouts followed by a pair of post-main card matchups.
The full Kambosos vs Haney lineup, including the three-fight undercard a trio of swing bouts, looks as the following:
Main Card
- George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt
- Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO International bantamweight title
- Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles
Post-main card
- Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight
- Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
Undercard
- Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
- Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson, 5 rounds, junior bantamweight
- Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken, 4 rounds, welterweight
Swing bouts
- Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8/6 rounds, heavyweight
- David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Isaias Sette vs. Luke Gersbeck, 4 rounds, junior middleweight