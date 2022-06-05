Undefeated unified WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) and unbeaten long-reigning WBC 135-pound king Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, June 5. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the undisputed crown on the line. The date when the fight airs live in the United States is Saturday, June 4.

In the scheduled for ten rounds co-main event two-time bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) and former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) contest for the vacant WBO International bantamweight strap. Also on the card Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KOs) and Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) meet in the ten-rounder with the WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight belts at stake. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, June 5

Time: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, June 4

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney results

Jason Moloney def. Aston Palicte by TKO (R3 at 2:35)

Hemi Ahio def. Christian Tsoye by RTD (R1 at 3:00)

Lucas Browne def. Junior Fa by TKO (R1 at 1:58) | Watch TKO

Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins – majority draw (57-57, 57-57, 56-58)

Taylah Robertson def. Sarah Higginson by unanimous decision

Yoel Angeloni def. Ken Aitken by unanimous decision

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live blog

Stay tuned with George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live blog below.

11:21 pm ET / 1:21 pm AEST

It’s main event time and here is a note from boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

“Two amazing fighters George Kambosos and Devin Haney going to war in few moments. Having sparred and trained with George, he is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around. Good luck tonight mate.”

Two amazing fighters @georgekambosos & @Realdevinhaney going to war in few moments. Having sparred and trained with George, he is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around. Good luck tonight mate ?? #KambososHaney pic.twitter.com/thCJrqSxuK — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) June 5, 2022

11:01 pm ET / 1:01 pm AEST

Jason Moloney stops Aston Palicte in the third round.

10:37 pm ET / 12:37 pm AEST

The co-main event pits Jason Moloney and Aston Palicte. Former world title challengers battle it out for the vacant WBO International bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Jason Moloney vs Aston Palicte weigh-in | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

10:31 pm ET / 12:31 pm AEST

Michael Buffer shared this photo on Twitter. He also wrote: “I just arrived and now in my dressing room at Marvel Stadium. We are hours away from the main event.”

Michael Buffer | Twitter/Michael_Buffer

10:12 pm ET / 12:12 pm AEST

The swing bout between heavyweights Hemi Ahio and Christian Tsoye ended in the latter’s corner retirement after the first round.

9:57 pm ET / 11:57 am AEST

Long-reigning WBC lightweight king Devin Haney is in the building.

9:36 pm ET / 11:36 am AEST

Unified WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr arrives to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

9:31 pm ET / 11:31 am AEST

Lucas Browne dominates and TKO Junior Fa in the first round. Check out the video of finish below.

LUCAS BROWNE IS TOO STRONG ? #KambososHaney pic.twitter.com/La0uGN8z81 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 5, 2022

9:16 pm ET / 11:16 am AEST

Here is a close look of the boxing ring at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Boxing ring at the Kambosos vs Haney event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia | Twitter/trboxing

9:10 pm ET / 11:10 am AEST

First up live on PPV Junior Fa and Lucas Browne battle it out for the WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

9:07 pm ET / 11:07 am AEST

Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins ends in a draw after six rounds at junior middleweight.

9:02 pm ET / 11:02 am AEST

Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins half way through.

Higgins finding his target in the third ? #KambososHaney pic.twitter.com/astIKEwFfq — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 5, 2022

8:45 pm ET / 10:45 am AEST

Terry Nickolas up against Lachlan Higgins rounds up the undercard. The bout is scheduled for 6 rounds at junior middleweight.

8:43 pm ET / 10:43 am AEST

Streets of Melbourne right now.

https://twitter.com/trboxing/status/1533244479267868673

8:41 pm ET / 10:41 am AEST

Taylah Robertson scores a unanimous decision against Sarah Higginson after 5 rounds battle at junior bantamweight. With the win she improves to 5-1, 1 KO.

8:36 pm ET / 10:36 am AEST

The first fight goes the distance. Yoel Angeloni defeats Ken Aitken by unanimous decision after four rounds at welterweight. With the win he makes a successful pro boxing debut.

7:38 pm ET / 9:38 am AEST

The action inside the squared circle is about to begin.

The stage is set ?



Moments away from undercard action on @ESPNPlus #KambososHaney pic.twitter.com/89QMO9Qldc — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 4, 2022

6:16 pm ET / 8:16 am AEST

Kambosos vs Haney undercard is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am AEST in Australia on Kayo Sports and at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the United States live and exclusive on ESPN+.

5:21 pm ET / 7:21 am AEST

Kambosos vs Haney live blog starts now. In case you missed it, check out the video below as the fighters come face to face for the last time at the official weigh-in ceremony held yesterday.

Kambosos initially weighed-in above the 135-pound limit. He was given two hours, and successfully made the required championship weight on the second attempt.

Kambosos vs Haney fight card

Kambosos vs Haney fight card comprises eleven bouts in total. The main card features three-bouts followed by a pair of post-main card matchups.

The full Kambosos vs Haney lineup, including the three-fight undercard a trio of swing bouts, looks as the following:

Main Card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt

Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO International bantamweight title

Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight – WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles

Post-main card

Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Undercard

Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson, 5 rounds, junior bantamweight

Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken, 4 rounds, welterweight

Swing bouts

Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8/6 rounds, heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight

Isaias Sette vs. Luke Gersbeck, 4 rounds, junior middleweight