Jaime Munguia and Jimmy Kelly square off in the main event at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, June 11. The scheduled for twelve rounds super middleweight bout headlines Golden Boy boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 12.

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) was in action in February when he stopped D’Mitrius Ballard in the third round. Last November the Mexican star from Tijuana scored a unanimous decision against Gabriel Rosado.

Jimmy Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK is riding the three-win streak. In his previous bout also in February the British boxer took a majority decision against Kanat Islam. Late last year he KO’d Harry Matthews in Round 3.

Munguia vs Kelly tickets

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly tickets to witness all the action at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, June 11 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, June 11. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly in the UK and Australia

The date when Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly airs live stream on DAZN in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, June 12. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST.

Munguia vs Kelly Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Munguia vs Kelly Fight Week leading to the fight date when the boxers meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly | Poster

Wednesday, June 8

The media workout is on Wednesday, June 8 at TKO Boxing Club in Santa Ana, CA. The start time is 12 pm. The list of participants includes Ronny Rios (fighting June 25), Jaime Munguia, Jimmy Kelly, Carlos Ocampo, Oscar Duarte and Evan Sanchez.

Thursday, June 9

The final Munguia vs Kelly pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, June 9 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim – Orange County – Veranda. The press conference start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Friday, June 10

The official Munguia vs Kelly weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, June 10 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim – Orange County – Veranda. The weigh-in start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Saturday, June 11

Munguia vs Kelly fight date is Saturday, June 11. The location is Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Doors open 2 pm.

First fight starts at 2:10 pm. The DAZN broadcast begins at 5 pm.

Munguia vs Kelly fight card

The co-main event, as well as the list of bouts featured on the Munguia vs Kelly undercard is expected to be announced shortly (and will be added to this post).

Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly, 12 rounds, super middleweight