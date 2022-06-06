UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka airs live on pay-per-view from Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Glover Teixeira (33-7) makes the first defense of his UFC light heavyweight title against former Rizin champion and UFC No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). The winner of his last six fights Teixeira claimed the title last October securing the victory by submission in the second round against former champion Jan Blachowicz. Riding the twelve-win streak, Prochazka won eleven of those bouts by KO/TKO, most recently stopping Dominick Reyes in the second round last May.

In the co-main event reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) makes the seventh defense of her belt against No. 4-ranked contender Taila Santos (19-1). Shevchenko was in action last September when she stopped Lauren Murphy in the fourth round to successfully retain her strap. Santos last fought in November 2021 when she submitted Joanne Wood in Round 1.

Also on the card the rematch between a pair of former strawweight champions as Zhang Weili (21-3) faces off Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4). Their first fight in March 2020 ended in favor of then champion Weili, who took the win by split decision.

Among other main card bouts Rogerio Bontorin (16-4) takes on Manel Kape (17-6) at flyweight and Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) meets Ramazan Emeev (20-5) at welterweight.

The top of UFC 275 preliminary card features Brendan Allen (18-5) up against Jacob Malkoun (6-1) at middleweight. Also in action Seungwoo Choi (10-4) faceoff Josh Culibao (9-1-1) at featherweight and Maheshate Maheshate (6-1) versus Steve Garcia (12-4) at lightweight. In addition, Andre Fialho (16-4) goes up against Jake Matthews (17-5) at welterweight.

Among the UFC 275 early prelims, Kyung Ho Kang (17-9) squares off against Batgerel Danaa (10-3) at bantamweight, Liang Na (19-5) battles it out against Silvana Gomez Juarez (10-4) at women’s strawweight, and Ramona Pascual (6-3) faces Joselyne Edwards (10-4) at women’s featherweight.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka date and time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, June 11. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Order UFC 275 on ESPN+ PPV >>

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka date and time in the United Kingdom

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, June 12 at 3 am BST. Fans can watch the event live on BT Sport.

Sing up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

UFC 275 Teixeira vs Prochazka date and time in Australia

The date and time when UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 12 at 12 pm AEST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Order UFC 275 on Kayo >>

UFCV 275 lineup

The full UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Teixeira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary Card

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Early Prelims

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards