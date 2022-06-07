Edgar Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) and Alexis Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs) square off in the main event at Hulu Theater at MSG on Saturday, June 11. The contest features undefeated NABO super middleweight champion up against two-time world title challenger. The scheduled for ten rounds bout highlights the eve of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

Advertisements

The date when Berlanga vs Angulo airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, June 12.

In the co-main event Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) and Luis Lebron (18-3-1, 11 KOs) meet in the all-Puerto Rican junior lightweight clash with a vacant WBO Latino title stake. The list of fighters featured on the Berlanga vs Angulo undercard includes junior featherweight Carlos Caraballo (15-1, 14 KOs), junior welterweight Josue Vargas (20-2, 9 KOs), lightweight Armani Almestica (5-0, 5 KOs), among others. The full lineup can be found below.

Berlanga vs Angulo tickets

Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 11 at Hulu Theater at MSG in New York are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo live stream on ESPN+. The fight date is Saturday, June 11. The start time is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo in the UK, Australia & other countries

The date when Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 12. The start time is scheduled for 3:30 am BST and 12:30 pm AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4:30 am BST / 1:30 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can watch Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo live stream on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Berlanga vs Angulo fight card

The current Berlanga vs Angulo fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title

Henry Lebron vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, junior lightweight – WBO Latino junior lightweight title

Undercard

Carlos Caraballo vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Josue Vargas vs. TBA, 8 rounds junior welterweight

Armani Almestica vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight

Omar Rosario vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Frevian Gonzalez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Christina Cruz vs. TBA, 4 rounds, flyweight