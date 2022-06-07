Search
Jermall Charlo vs Maciej Sulecki June 18 event postponed, new fight date to be determined

Parviz Iskenderov
Jermall Charlo training
Jermall Charlo | Andrew Hemingway / Showtime

Charlo suffers back injury in training

Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana and Maciej Sulecki (30-2, 11 KOs) of Warsaw, Poland no longer battle it out at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, June 18. The fight date has been cancelled after long-reigning WBC middleweight champion suffered back injury in training and was forced to withdraw. The bout is expected to be rescheduled.

“The Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki event, scheduled to take place Saturday, June 18 live on Showtime from Toyota Center in Houston, has been postponed after Charlo suffered a back injury in training,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion. “The card will be rescheduled to a new date that will be announced pending an assessment of when Charlo can return to training.”

Among the announced bouts for Charlo vs Sulecki undercard Ra’eese Aleem was expected to face Mike Plania in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight and Frank Martin was set to take on Ricardo Nunez in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Both bouts are also expected to be rescheduled.

