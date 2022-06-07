Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) and Nonito Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) square off for the second time in the main event at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Tuesday, June 7. The contest features three-weight world champion and current IBF and WBA bantamweight champion representing the country-host up against future Hall of Famer and reigning WBC king of Philippines.

The Japanese champion won their first fight in November 2019 at the same venue taking the victory by unanimous decision. The world championship unification rematch with three belts on the line is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event the younger brother of Naoya and former bantamweight world title challenger Takuma Inoue (15-1, 3 KOs) defends his WBO Asia Pacific junior featherweight belt against Gakuya Furuhashi (28-8-2, 16 KOs). Also on the card Andy Hiraoka (19-0, 14 KOs) defends his Japanese junior welterweight title against Shun Akaiwa (7-3-1, 5 KOs).

In addition, Toshiya Ishii (5-1, 3 KOs) faces Hikaru Fukunaga (9-2, 6 KOs) at super bantamweight and Kanamu Sakama (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Fuki Ishigaki (4-4, 2 KOs) at light flyweight. The lineup can be found below.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2

While the event airs live on Amazon Prime Video in Japan starting at 6:30 pm JST (local time) boxing fans in the United States can watch Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire live stream on ESPN+. The date is Tuesday, June 7. The start time is scheduled for 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am PT.

For boxing fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland Inoue vs Donaire 2 free live stream is available on Top Rank Boxing channel on YouTube (featured video below). The start time is scheduled for 10:30 am BST.

Although no live stream has been announced for Australia, Philippines and other countries, those outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Inoue vs Donaire 2 live from practically everywhere.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 start time in Australia is scheduled for 7:30 pm AEST. The Philippine time is set for 5:30 pm PST.

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 free live stream (UK, Ireland, via VPN)

Inoue vs Donaire 2 fight card

Get Inoue vs Donaire 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s WBA and IBF titles, WBC title

Takuma Inoue vs. Gakuya Furuhashi, 12 round, junior featherweight – Inoue’s WBO Asia Pacific title

Andy Hiraoka vs. Shun Akaiwa, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – Hiraoka’s Japanese title

Toshiya Ishii vs. Hikaru Fukunaga, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Kanamu Sakama vs. Fuki Ishigaki, 6 rounds, lightweight