UFC 275 start time: How to watch Teixeira vs Prochazka

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka airs live on PPV from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday June 11, which makes it Sunday June 12 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of championship bouts.

On the top of the fight-bill reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-7) makes the first defense of his belt against former Rizin champion and UFC No. 2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). The champion claimed the title last October by submission in the second round against Jan Blachowicz and secured the sixth win in a row. The challenger won twelve of his previous bouts including the second-round stoppage of Dominick Reyes last May.

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) makes the seventh defense of her flyweight strap against No. 4-ranked contender Taila Santos (19-1). The champion last fought in September taking the victory against Lauren Murphy by TKO in the fourth round. The challenger submitted Joanne Wood in the first round last time out in November.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 275 fight card, Zhang Weili (21-3) takes on fellow-former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) in the rematch of their fight in March 2020 when then reigning queen Weili took a split decision. In addition, Manel Kape (17-6) goes up against Rogerio Bontorin (16-4) at flyweight and Ramazan Emeev (20-5) faces off Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 275 start time in USA, Teixeira vs Prochazka

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, June 11. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 275 UK time, Teixeira vs Prochazka

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka live stream on BT Sport 2. The date is Sunday, June 12. The start time is 3 am BST.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am BST on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass begins at 11 pm BST on Saturday, June 11.

UFC 275 Australia time, Teixeira vs Prochazka

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 12. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims kicking off at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC 275 fight card

The full UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – Teixeira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST)

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Early Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST/ 8 am AEST)

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Na Liang vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards