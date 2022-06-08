The date has been made official for Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 as the pair of heavyweights squares off in the rematch at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 9. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN worldwide, excluding Australia, New Zealand and France. Tickets information has been announced today.

The date when Chisora vs Pulev 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 10. Live stream is available on Kayo.

British favorite Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) and Bulgarian star Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) first met over six years ago in Hamburg, Germany. After twelve rounds the latter took a split decision as well as then vacant European title to progress in their IBF World heavyweight title eliminator.

Chisora has since faced some of the biggest names in the division, including WBC title challenger Dillian Whyte twice, WBA and IBF title challenger Carlos Takam, unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and most recently two slugfests with former WBO champion Joseph Parker.

Two-time world title challenger Pulev, who’s only losses came against modern legend Wladimir Klitscho in 2014 and former unified king Anthony Joshua in 2020, dominated Jerry Forrest to win a unanimous decision on the Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev undercard at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California last month.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 tickets

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 tickets to witness all the action at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 9 are priced £40, £80, £100, £200 and £400 (VIP), as per announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing.

“Presale tickets will be available to purchase for O2 Priority Members from midday on Tuesday June 7 via The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk).”

“Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Wednesday June 8. Priority ticket info has been emailed directly to eligible members.”

“General Sale tickets can be purchased via Stage Front (www.stagefronttickets.com) from midday on Thursday June 9.”

‘Total Carnage’

“I’m delighted to get this fight over the line,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Initially we worked on some other opponents for Derek, but this fight came out of nowhere a few days ago and I absolutely love it!”

“I think the strapline, ‘Total Carnage’, is absolutely perfect for this fight, in terms of the build-up and in terms of the fight itself. Expect the unexpected but expect a thriller at The O2 on July 9. Both men have been longstanding fixtures of the World Heavyweight division and it’s all or nothing at The O2 for both, as defeat could lead to the end of the road.

“Fans can expect a huge undercard and a brilliant main event for another brilliant event live on DAZN.”

“This rematch between two of the Heavyweight division’s most exciting fighters is sure to be a sensational showdown that takes over The O2,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. “We look forward to broadcasting this event to fans around the world as part of a stacked and still growing slate of can’t-miss fight nights all summer long on DAZN.”

The list of bouts featured on Chisora vs Pulev 2 undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.