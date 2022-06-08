Naoya Inoue came out on top when he faced Nonito Donaire in the bantamweight title unification rematch. The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event bout at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Tuesday, June 7.

After dropping his opponent with big right at the end of the first round “The Monster” rocked “The Filipino Flash” with left hook and continued unloading punches once again sending him to the canvas. The referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 24 seconds into the second round.

The Japanese champion was also victorious in their first fight in November 2019 at the same venue taking a unanimous decision.

With the victory in the rematch three-weight world champion Naoya Inoue remains undefeated and improves to 23-0, 20 KOs. He also retains his IBF and WBA straps and claims the WBC strap. Future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire drops to 42-7, 28 KOs and losses the “Green Belt”.

You can watch Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 full fight video highlights up top and the winner’s post-fight interview below.

Naoya Inoue post-fight interview

Among other bouts featured on the card the younger brother of Naoya and former bantamweight world title challenger Takuma Inoue (16-1, 3 KOs) defeated Gakuya Furuhashi (28-9-2, 16 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his WBO Asia Pacific title. After twelve rounds the scores were 119-109, 120-108 and 120-108.

Get Inoue vs Donaire 2 full fight card results.